Sears (1-7) took the loss Friday versus the Astros, allowing five runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out just one over 5.2 innings.

All of the damage came on a trio of home runs -- two from Kyle Tucker and the other from Alex Bregman. This was the second start in a row that Sears has allowed multiple homers, and he's now yielded 24 long balls through 20 starts this season. The southpaw is at a 4.19 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 101:24 K:BB through 111.2 innings. His struggles with keep the ball down make him a high-risk fantasy play, though he's been able to limit the damage by not giving up too many baserunners. That's little comfort heading into his next start, which is projected to come at Coors Field in Colorado.