Sears (5-2) took the loss Thursday against the White Sox, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out two in two innings.

Sears got off to a rough start as the first two batters he faced, Elvis Andrus and Yoan Moncada, welcomed him with back-to-back homers. In the second, Andrus singled in a run and Moncada launched a three-run shot to give Chicago an early 6-0 lead. Sears had allowed only three home runs in his first 49.1 innings this season but allowed three more Thursday before recording five outs. The poor showing ballooned his ERA from 2.37 to 3.33 for the season. His next start will likely be in the middle of next week in Texas.