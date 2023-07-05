Sears did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five hits and no walks over 7.1 scoreless innings against Detroit. He struck out four.

The left-hander broke a string of three consecutive losses with his second scoreless outing of the campaign, but he missed out on the win since the game remained scoreless until the 10th inning. Sears surrendered five earned runs his last time out against the Yankees, but he's now covered at least seven frames in three of his past four starts. The 27-year-old holds a 4.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 89:20 K:BB through 94.2 innings this season, and he tentatively lines up for one more start before the All-Star break Sunday in Boston.