Sears (1-6) allowed seven runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks while striking out five over four-plus innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Yankees.

Not only was Sears' performance lackluster, but his Oakland teammates couldn't muster a baserunner against Yankees starter Domingo German. Prior to Wednesday, Sears had allowed all of nine runs over his first four starts in June. The southpaw saw his ERA rise to 4.43 with a 1.08 WHIP and 85:20 K:BB through 87.1 innings over 16 starts this season. Sears will attempt to bounce back in his projected road start in Detroit next week.