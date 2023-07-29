Sears (2-7) allowed one run on four hits and a walk over five innings Friday, striking out five and earning a win against Colorado.

The lone blemish on Sears' line came in the fourth inning when he served up a solo shot to Randal Grichuk. Sears snapped a streak of four straight losses dating back to his last win June 11. Since the start of June, he's produced a 3.79 ERA through 57 frames, lowering his season mark to 4.09 across 21 starts. His next outing is projected to be on the road against the Dodgers next week.