Athletics' Jurickson Profar: Drives in three
Profar went 1-for-3 with two walks, three RBI and one run Thursday against the Angels.
Profar played a big role in the team's comeback win Thursday, drawing a bases-loaded walk to drive in his first run of the contest in the eighth frame. He followed that up with a two-RBI single an inning later to turn in another productive game. Though his season-long line remains disappointing, Profar has multiple RBI in four of his last 10 starts.
