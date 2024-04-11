Profar went 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Cubs.

Profar singled in his first at-bat before coming around to score San Diego's first run of the game. He then added an RBI double in the fourth and a two-run homer in the sixth to extend the Padres' lead. The left fielder has been on fire so far this month, batting .357 with two homers, four doubles, eight RBI and five runs scored. He's also hit safely in seven of his last eight games.