Graveman (0-3) allowed five earned runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five across four innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.

Graveman routinely allowed runners on base Saturday, but the big blow came on a three-run home run by Jean Segura. He has now allowed at least one home run in each of his starts this season and an ugly 9.87 ERA is the result. There's no reason to trust him in any fantasy format until he starts to show signs of turning things around.