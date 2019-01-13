Murray and the Athletics are in talks to agree upon a major-league contract, Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With rumors swirling about the possibility of Murray going to the NFL, Oakland is attempting to sign him to a major-league deal and add him to the 40-man roster. Murray has yet to officially declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, but it appeared he was heading in that direction prior to Sunday's meeting. If an agreement is reached, Major League Baseball would need to finalize the deal before it becomes official.