Hendriks allowed one hit and struck out three without walking a batter in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday to convert the save during a Game 3 win over the White Sox.

The 31-year-old labored during Game 2 and needed 49 pitches to record five outs while surrendering two runs, yet he still managed to come back a day later to secure the series-clinching win for Oakland. Hendriks clearly remains manager Bob Melvin's most trusted bullpen arm after posting a 1.78 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 37:3 K:BB over 25.1 innings this season.