Miller (elbow) was transferred Friday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.

Miller resumed throwing earlier this month, but he still has a lot of hurdles to clear as he recovers from the UCL sprain that sent him to the 15-day injured list in May. Kirby Snead (shoulder) has been brought off the 60-day IL to fill the vacant spot on Oakland's 40-man roster.