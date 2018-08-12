Athletics' Matt Chapman: Another multi-hit effort in win
Chapman went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.
Chapman's streak of reaching safely has now reached 19 games, a stretch during which he's boosted his season average 27 points to .274. The 25-year-old has racked up 45 extra-base hits (23 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs) over 101 games this season, leading to an impressive .500 slugging percentage.
