Chapman went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Angels on Saturday.

Chapman's streak of reaching safely has now reached 19 games, a stretch during which he's boosted his season average 27 points to .274. The 25-year-old has racked up 45 extra-base hits (23 doubles, six triples, 16 home runs) over 101 games this season, leading to an impressive .500 slugging percentage.