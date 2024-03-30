Chapman went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs, a double and five RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Padres.

Chapman opened the scoring in the first inning Friday with a two-run blast off Joe Musgrove, his first homer with the Giants. The 30-year-old third-baseman added an RBI double in the seventh inning before smacking another two-run homer off Pedro Avila in the ninth, putting the final touches on San Francisco's 8-3 win. Chapman signed with the Giants late in the offseason after slashing .240/.330/.424 with 17 home runs and 54 RBI in 140 games with Toronto last year. He's expected to serve as San Francisco's regular third baseman this season while batting in the middle of the order.