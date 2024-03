Chapman is starting at third base and batting fifth for the Giants on Thursday against the Dodgers in his Cactus League debut, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman officially signed on with the Giants on Sunday and will make his debut with the team four days later. Left-hander James Paxton is starting for the Dodgers and the five spot could be where Chapman resides versus southpaws during the regular season, as well. He might slide down a spot or two against righties.