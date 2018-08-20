Chapman went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Astros.

Chapman took Justin Verlander deep in the first inning for his 17th home run of the season. The effort continued his power surge, as he now has four home runs and 12 total extra-base hits in 61 August at-bats. Since coming off the disabled list on July 2, Chapman has improved his average from .247 to .276 and his OPS from .784 to .869.

More News
Our Latest Stories