Athletics' Matt Chapman: So-so spring before pause

Chapman was hitting .238 (5-for-21) with three extra-base hits (one double, two home runs), six RBI, six walks and seven runs across 10 Cactus League contests before spring training was suspended.

The slugging third baseman's batting average over the small sample may not be aesthetically pleasing, but Chapman was on base plenty when also factoring in his walks and clearly put good wood on the ball more often than not when hitting safely. Chapman heads into 2020 with massive expectations after generating career highs in home runs (36), RBI (91), walks (73) and runs (102) across 156 games.