Andujar was scratched from the Athletics' Cactus League lineup Thursday with right calf soreness, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Manager Mark Kotsay referred to the move as mostly precautionary, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Andujar rested for a few days to be safe. The 29-year-old has been pushing for a sizable role with Oakland with a fantastic spring, going 13-for-32 with four home runs and a 0:1 K:BB over 33 plate appearances.