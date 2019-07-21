Athletics' Nick Hundley: Plays full game at catcher
Hundley (knee) played all nine innings at catcher for High-A Stockton on Saturday, going 0-for-4 in a loss to Rancho Cucamonga.
The veteran backstop had gotten the day off Friday after serving as the designated hitter Thursday, and Saturday marked the first time during his five-game rehab assignment that he's played a full game behind the dish. It remains to be seen if Hundley will be asked to repeat the feat Sunday, or if the Athletics saw enough with Saturday's game to make a decision on his status.
