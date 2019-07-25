Athletics' Nick Hundley: Activated, DFA'd
The Athletics activated Hundley (knee) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and subsequently designated him for assignment.
Though Hundley is healthy again after missing over a month of action following arthroscopic knee surgery, the Athletics no longer had room for him with Josh Phegley and Chris Herrmann locked in as the team's top two catchers. The Athletics will shop Hundley around for a potential trade, but he'll be exposed to the waiver wire in the event Oakland can't find a suitor. Given that Hundley has accrued more than five years of MLB service time, he'll be able to refuse a minor-league assignment and explore his options elsewhere even if no other organization trades for him or claims him off waivers.
