Hundley accepted a job with MLB as a Senior Director of Baseball Operations, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.

Hundley is ready to move on from his playing days after appearing in just 31 big-league games in 2019 and slashing .200/.233/.357. The 36-year-old backstop played with five teams across 12 seasons, finishing with a career .247/.299/.405 triple-slash and 93 home runs in 974 games.

