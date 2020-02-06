Nick Hundley: Transitions to front office role
Hundley accepted a job with MLB as a Senior Director of Baseball Operations, freelance baseball writer Robert Murray reports.
Hundley is ready to move on from his playing days after appearing in just 31 big-league games in 2019 and slashing .200/.233/.357. The 36-year-old backstop played with five teams across 12 seasons, finishing with a career .247/.299/.405 triple-slash and 93 home runs in 974 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Fantasy Baseball rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Trade Reaction: Betts still top-five?
Mookie Betts is still a superstar, but does his trade to the Dodgers knock him out of the top...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 81-90
This is probably where you'll want to grab your catcher, but you might be passing up bigger...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 71-80
Some players in this range are former stars hoping to rediscover their former heights; others...