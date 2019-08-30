Nick Hundley: Let go by Philly
Hundley was released by the Phillies on Friday, Tom Housenick of The Morning Call reports.
Hundley agreed to a minor-league deal with Philadelphia on Aug. 12, but he'll head back to the open market after hitting just .125 over 12 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
