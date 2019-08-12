Phillies' Nick Hundley: Signs with Phillies
Hundley signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies on Monday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Hundley hit just .200 with a .590 OPS in 31 games with the Athletics earlier in the year before being designated for assignment and subsequently released. The veteran backstop will report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley, though he could get a look as the team's backup catcher down the stretch with Andrew Knapp currently hitting just .190 through 57 games.
