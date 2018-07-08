The Athletics placed Blackburn on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with right elbow lateral epicondylitis.

The injury is better known as tennis elbow, suggesting Blackburn is likely battling a case of tendinitis. It's not expected that a long-term absence will be in play for Blackburn, but the right-hander will be sidelined through at least the All-Star break and is far from a safe bet to regain his rotation spot once he's back to full strength. Blackburn has posted a 7.16 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over six starts with the Athletics, who activated Brett Anderson (shoulder) from the DL ahead of his scheduled start Sunday against the Indians. Oakland is also expected to get fellow rotation members Daniel Mengden (foot) and Trevor Cahill (Achilles) back from the DL shortly before or after the break.