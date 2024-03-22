Blackburn fired six no-hit innings against the Cubs in a Cactus League win Wednesday, allowing one walk and recording three strikeouts.

The right-hander was in prime form, with Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reporting Blackburn needed only 63 pitches to get through his six frames and faced the minimum number of hitters. Additionally, 15 of Blackburn's outs were recorded on four pitches or less, and he lowered his spring ERA to 2.84 with the nearly pristine outing.