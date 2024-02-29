Blackburn (1-0) was credited with the victory in the Athletics' Cactus League win over the Giants on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on a solo home run and recording three strikeouts over two innings.

Outside of the one mistake pitch that led to a J.D. Davis solo home run, Blackburn was very effective while placing 22 of his 33 offerings in the strike zone, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com. The right-hander posted just a 4-7 record across 21 appearances (20 starts) last season, but that underwhelming mark was accompanied by a serviceable 4.43 ERA. Blackburn, who avoided arbitration by signing a one-year, $3.45 million deal this winter, is expected to helm Oakland's starting rotation.