The Athletics optioned Blackburn to their alternate training site Sunday.
Blackburn made his lone appearance of the regular season Saturday, when he started the second game of the Athletics' twin bill with the Mariners. He didn't make a positive impression during the spot start, giving up seven runs on five hits and two walks over 2.1 innings. Blackburn won't be a serious candidate to fill a spot on the Athletics' postseason roster.
