Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Yet to resume throwing
Blackburn (elbow) has yet to resume throwing after being shut down in early July, Eric He of MLB.com reports.
Blackburn has already been confirmed to have no structural damage, but that apparently hasn't made his recovery any quicker. The reliever will likely need a relatively lengthy rehab assignment whenever he's healthy enough to embark on one, a timeline that remains very murky at this point.
More News
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Shut down from throwing•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Hopeful for short DL stint•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Heads to DL with elbow issue•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Tagged with loss against Cleveland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Rights ship against Cleveland•
-
Athletics' Paul Blackburn: Blasted for six runs•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...