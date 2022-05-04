Laureano (suspension) remains on track to return from his suspension when he's first eligible May 8, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Laureano dealt with soreness late last week but has appeared in the last three games at Triple-A Las Vegas and has gone 1-for-11 with a double, six runs, a steal, three walks and two strikeouts since then. The 27-year-old's absence hasn't impacted his return timetable, and he's tentatively scheduled to make his season debut Sunday in Minnesota.