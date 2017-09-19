Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Gives up homer in Monday appearance

Casilla allowed an earned run on a hit over one inning in Monday's 8-3 win over the Tigers. He struck out two.

The former closer allowed a seventh-inning homer to Ian Kinsler but was otherwise sharp, throwing 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes. Casilla's season-long instability has continued in September, as he's given up an earned run apiece in each of his last three outings and in four appearances during the month overall. He appears relegated to setup duty at best for the balance of the regular season, especially given Blake Treinen's relative success in the ninth-inning role.