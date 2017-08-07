Athletics' Santiago Casilla: Labors through eighth inning in win

Casilla notched his third hold in Sunday's 11-10 win over the Angels, allowing a hit and issuing a walk over a scoreless eighth inning. He also recorded two strikeouts.

It took Casilla a whopping 32 pitches to get through his one frame, as he got only 17 of those offerings into the strike zone. The veteran reliever was notably trusted with preserving the one-run lead the Athletics had forged in the top half of the inning, so it appears manager Bob Melvin is still willing to deploy Casilla in high-leverage scenarios. The 37-year-old has now put together five straight scoreless efforts, recording six strikeouts and allowing just two hits in five innings across that span.