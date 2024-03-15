Alexander is dealing with a stress reaction in his left rib and will be sidelined for an undetermined period of time, MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw struggled across three Cactus League appearances, allowing eight earned runs on nine hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. Alexander's injury could sideline him into the early portion of the season, although more clarity could be gleaned on his potential return timetable in coming days.
