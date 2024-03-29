The Athletics placed Alexander on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left rib bone contusion.

According to MLB.com, Alexander has been taking part in plyometric work since suffering the injury earlier this month, but he has yet to resume playing catch. Alexander won't require much buildup time as a matchup lefty who typically doesn't work more than an inning in his appearances, but he's still expected to be sidelined beyond the minimum 15 days.