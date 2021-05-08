Manaea completed 7.1 innings against Tampa Bay on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and one walk while striking out 10. He did not factor in the decision.

For six innings, Manaea looked like he could be in for a special night, as the southpaw retired 18 straight Rays batters. The potential perfect game came to an end on a leadoff walk in the seventh inning, but Manaea still entered the eighth with a no-hitter intact. Tampa Bay quickly struck for a run on a double and a single, however, and Manaea soon exited the game with no chance for a win. Despite the disappointing ending, there was plenty to like about the veteran hurler's performance; among other highlights, he struck out a season-high 10 batters notched his fourth quality start of the campaign. Manaea has now given up one or fewer runs in four of his seven starts, leading to a steady 3.07 ERA. His next start will likely take place in Boston on Thursday.