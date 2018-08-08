Athletics' Sean Manaea: Lasts 2.2 innings in loss

Manaea (10-8) got the loss Tuesday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings against the Dodgers.

Manaea struggled from the get-go and needed 77 pitches (47 strikes) just to record 10 outs. The damage could have been worse, as he exited with two runners on, but reliever Emilio Pagan ended the threat there without further damage. It was the lefty shortest outing of the season, but he still sports a solid 3.50 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 24 starts. He'll look to turn it around Monday against the Mariners.