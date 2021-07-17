site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Athletics' Sean Murphy: Takes seat Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Murphy is not starting Saturday's game against Cleveland, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 26-year-old doubled in a 1-for-4 effort Friday and is now hitting .225 in his last 10 starts. Aramis Garcia is catching and batting ninth Saturday.
