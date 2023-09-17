Newcomb was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a sprained left knee.

Newcomb's move to the IL most likely spells an end to his season. After getting a call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas in late August, Newcomb made seven appearances (two starts) with Oakland, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB in 15 innings. In a corresponding move, the Athletics selected Joe Boyle's contract from Triple-A in advance of his scheduled start Sunday versus the Padres.