Brown went 2-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Tigers on Sunday.

Brown put the final run of the afternoon on the board for the Athletics with his ninth-inning single, which plated Zack Gelof. The lefty swinging slugger nearly matched his season-long hit total coming in with his first multi-hit effort of the campaign, as Brown had been mired in a 3-for-27 slump to start 2024 prior to Sunday's success. The 31-year-old, who laced 122 extra-base hits over the last three seasons, has yet to produce anything more impactful than a single over his first 10 games.