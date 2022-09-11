Vogt will serve as Oakland's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Sunday's game against the White Sox.
Vogt will be making his fourth start in five games and appears to have at least temporarily settled into a near-everyday role at the expense of Dermis Garcia, who is sitting for the third contest in a row. Since the All-Star break, Vogt owns a modest .644 OPS, so it wouldn't be surprising if his run of steady playing time proves to be short-lived.
