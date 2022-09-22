Vogt will retire at the end of the 2022 season.
The 37-year-old catcher who has started seeing more time at first base and designated hitter has logged over eight full years of MLB service time over 10 total seasons. Vogt has a career .239/.302/.406 slash line with 81 home runs and a 3.4 fWAR over 785 games. It is fitting that he is currently a member of the A's, as that's where he played for roughly half his career, including his peak seasons (2014 and 2015). He was known for being an excellent clubhouse presence and being great at working with younger players, so perhaps he will have a future in player development.