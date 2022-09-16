Vogt isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against Houston.
Vogt will miss his third start in the last four games. Meanwhile, Dermis Garcia seems to have taken over as Oakland's primary first baseman and will bat sixth Friday -- his fourth straight start at first base.
