Vogt went 1-for-4 with a three-run triple and a run in a loss to th Mariners on Thursday.

The veteran, who'd just announced he'd be retiring at the end of the season, promptly delivered his first triple of the season with the bases loaded in the third inning to erase a 3-0 deficit with one swing. Vogt's timely three-bagger snapped an 0-for-14 slump that had encompassed his previous seven games and afforded him his first RBI since Sept. 10.