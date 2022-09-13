Vogt is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers.
Vogt has been seeing an increase in playing time at first base and designated hitter over the past week, but will sit out Tuesday against southpaw Cole Ragans. Dermis Garcia will take his place at first base and bat fifth in the order.
