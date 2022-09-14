Vogt isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rangers.
Although right-hander Dane Dunning is on the mound for Texas on Wednesday, Vogt will sit for a second consecutive game. Dermis Garcia is starting at first base and batting sixth.
