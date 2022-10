Vogt went 1-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a solo home run Wednesday against the Angels.

Vogt led off the seventh inning with a home run, his seventh of the season. It was a nice moment to conclude Vogt's career, as he's set to retire after racking up 2,598 plate appearances across 10 seasons. He ended his final campaign with a .161/.241/.321 line to go along with 18 runs scored and 23 RBI.