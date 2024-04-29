Gelof (oblique) is currently shut down from baseball activity, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Gelof was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a strained left oblique, but he appears to be on track to miss more than the minimum amount of days. The 24-year-old will likely need to ramp his activity over a series of days before he could ultimately be activated. In the meantime, Max Schuemann will likely continue to handle the lion's share of work at second base with Oakland in Gelof's absence.