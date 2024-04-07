Manoah (shoulder) retired only five of the 16 batters he faced in his rehab start Sunday for Single-A Dunedin while allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits and four walks. He struck out two batters.

Coming off a disastrous 2023 season in which he saw his velocity dip to go along with major declines in his command and control, Manoah has yet to show any signs of re-emerging as one of the game's more promising young pitchers. After issuing one walk and hitting three batters in his lone Grapefruit League start Feb. 27, Manoah was shut down with shoulder inflammation soon thereafter and opened the season on the 15-day injured list. He was cleared to begin his rehab assignment Sunday but once again showed an inability to put the ball where he wanted. He threw 16 of his first 18 pitches for balls and walked the first four batters he faced, finishing the day with only 26 strikes on his 58 pitches. Manoah will need to display major improvement in his subsequent starts in the minors to put himself back in consideration for a spot in the Toronto rotation once he completes his rehab assignment.