Manoah (shoulder) yielded six runs on seven hits and four walks over three innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday.

Manoah had seemed to make some strides in his previous two rehab outings, but he took a big step backward Wednesday. The right-hander's velocity was down 0.8 mph on both his sinker and four-seamer and down 1.4 mph on his slider, which was his most-used pitch in the start. Manoah walked four of the 19 batters he faced and surrendered a pair of home runs. The Blue Jays had seemed optimistic that Manoah would be ready to rejoin their rotation for his next start, but they might reconsider following the righty's struggles Wednesday. Manoah has been out all season with right shoulder inflammation.