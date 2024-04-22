Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Manoah (shoulder) will start for Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday or Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manoah made his last rehab start Friday, when he allowed two runs on six hits over 5.2 innings while striking out five. Schneider noted that he liked Manoah's fastball command and slider movement from Friday's outing. Manoah was placed on the 15-day IL at the beginning of the season due to right shoulder inflammation that kept him out of most of spring training.