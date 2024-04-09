Manoah (shoulder) said he will make his next rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Buffalo, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

The right-hander made his first rehab outing Sunday at Single-A Dunedin and threw 58 pitches, but he retired just five of the 16 batters he faced. Manoah is expected to build up to around 75 pitches Saturday, and he'll likely need to illustrate better control to have a chance of joining Toronto's rotation once fully ramped up.