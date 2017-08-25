Bichette has gone 3-for-10 with a double and three RBI in two games with High-A Dunedin since his return from an ankle injury.

The Blue Jays took an extra-cautious route with Bichette, holding him out for nine days due to a mild ankle sprain. He hasn't missed a beat since his return and is now batting .341/.392/.44 with Dunedin after slashing .384/.448/.623 in 70 games with Low-A Lancaster to begin the campaign. The 19-year-old has been one of the biggest risers among prospects this season, and with his combination of pedigree and tools, there's a chance he could be a consensus top-10 prospect at this time next year.